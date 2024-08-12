South Korea, US to start annual joint military exercise next week

(MENAFN) South Korea and the United States are set to commence their annual joint military exercises, Ulchi Freedom Shield, next week, running from August 19 to August 29. The drills are aimed at enhancing the allies' combined capabilities to counter North Korea's growing nuclear threats. The exercises will include a combination of computer-simulated scenarios, field maneuvers, and live-fire drills designed to improve readiness against missile attacks, GPS jamming, and cyber-threats.



South Korean and U.S. military officials have emphasized that the exercises are intended to strengthen their ability to deter and defend against weapons of mass destruction. About 19,000 South Korean troops will participate in the drills, which South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson, Lee Sung Joon, described as crucial for maintaining a robust defense posture. However, the number of U.S. troops involved and the potential inclusion of U.S. strategic assets have not been specified by Col. Ryan Donald, spokesperson for U.S. Forces Korea.



The upcoming exercises could provoke a strong reaction from North Korea, which views these drills as rehearsals for invasion. North Korea has often used the joint military activities of the U.S. and South Korea as a pretext to advance its nuclear and missile programs. In recent months, the U.S. has increased its regional presence with long-range bombers, submarines, and aircraft carrier strike groups, reflecting a show of force and solidarity with South Korean and Japanese allies.



Col. Donald noted that this year's exercise will address realistic threats from North Korea, incorporating lessons learned from recent conflicts. The drills aim to showcase the combined capabilities and resolve of the ROK and U.S. forces while enhancing their interoperability through field training and live-fire exercises.

