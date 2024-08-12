Iranian transport minister emphasizes necessity to adhere to CAO’s aviation strategies

(MENAFN) In a recent message to Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO), Mehrdad Bazrpash, the Minister of Transport and Urban Development, commended the organization for its performance and underscored the importance of adhering to CAO’s comprehensive four-fold strategy aimed at advancing the nation’s aviation industry. Bazrpash acknowledged the significant role played by the CAO as the primary policy-making body within the sector during the past 33 months under the 13th government administration and stressed that the effective policies implemented during this period should continue to guide future efforts.



The minister expressed his full support for the CAO’s four approved strategies, emphasizing that these strategic plans are essential and should be followed rigorously. Bazrpash highlighted the necessity of detailed planning to ensure the successful implementation of these strategies, reinforcing the commitment to maintaining and advancing the organization’s objectives.



Additionally, Bazrpash pointed out the critical areas of focus for the aviation industry, including the modernization and expansion of the aviation fleet. He stressed the importance of prioritizing safety and enhancing service quality for the public. The development of a more advanced and reliable aviation fleet is seen as pivotal in improving overall service delivery and supporting the sector’s growth.



Furthermore, the minister highlighted the need to support knowledge-based companies within the aviation industry. This support is intended to foster innovation and development, contributing to the broader goals of modernizing the industry and enhancing its capabilities. Bazrpash’s message reflects a commitment to advancing the aviation sector through strategic planning, modernization, and support for industry advancements.

