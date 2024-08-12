US Defense Secretary orders deployment of guided missile submarine to Middle East

(MENAFN) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and directed the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to accelerate its journey to the region. This decision follows a conversation between Austin and Israeli Defense Yoav Gallant, who warned that Iran's military preparations indicate it may be planning a large-scale attack on Israel. The report, shared by Axios reporter Barak Ravid, cites a source familiar with the call.



These military movements occur as the U.S. and its allies push for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, amid heightened tensions following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut. The USS Georgia, a nuclear-powered submarine, had been in the Mediterranean Sea since July, but publicly announcing its deployment is considered an unusual move.



After Austin's conversation with Gallant, the Pentagon released a statement confirming the acceleration of the Abraham Lincoln strike group's deployment. Major General Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, emphasized Austin's reaffirmation of the U.S. commitment to defending Israel and strengthening military capabilities across the Middle East in response to escalating tensions.



In addition to the submarine and aircraft carrier, the U.S. military has announced plans to send more fighter jets and Navy warships to the Middle East, reinforcing Israeli defenses as Washington seeks to support its ally during this volatile period.

MENAFN12082024000045015839ID1108543242