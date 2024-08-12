Turkey's Best Crypto Traders Will Meet At The Global Crypto Exchange OKX's Summit In Istanbul

(MENAFN- B2Press) OKX's Alpha Traders community, which brings together experts in trading, is preparing to sign its first event in Turkey. To be held on 18 July in Istanbul, Alpha Traders Summit will bring together Turkey's best traders and important names of the crypto market.

TURKEY- Following the publication of the crypto law in the Official Gazette, cryptocurrency-focused events in Turkey have started to increase. OKX, the global exchange and web3 company, announced that the first event of the Alpha Traders community, which brings together experts in crypto transactions, will be held in Istanbul on 18 July. Alpha Traders Summit will bring together Turkey's leading names in crypto trading, officials from OKX product team and recognised opinion leaders of the ecosystem.

At the Alpha Traders Summit, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts about actionable strategies to optimise their crypto portfolios while managing risk, the latest trends in crypto trading, crypto trading with artificial intelligence, and more.

Alpha Traders, an exclusive community of traders trading on OKX, only includes traders who have reached a trading volume of at least 500 thousand USDT and have managed to stay in positive territory for the last 90 days. These users also contribute to the development of OKX's products by sharing their suggestions and feedback through direct communication with OKX's product teams. They also have the opportunity to try out OKX's new industry-inspiring features and participate in closed OKX events.

On 18 July, at the OKX TR Alpha Traders Summit, participants will have the opportunity to benefit from the experiences of proven experts and gain unique insights on market trends, risk mitigation techniques and hedging strategies. Those who are accepted to attend the special event titled "Mastering the Art of Crypto Trading" will have the opportunity to meet and connect with the most active members of the Turkish crypto ecosystem

Mehmet Çamır, Chairman of the Board of OKX TR, shared his views on the event with the following statements:

"As OKX TR, we have always kept our interaction with the opinion leaders of crypto at a high level since our launch in February 2024, and we have also connected with our users in the field with community meetings. This event, which we organised with the support of our global teams, heralds the positive future of crypto in Turkey as a continuation of our efforts. As OKX TR, we will continue to bring together the best in the field and those who are building the future of the crypto industry with the crypto community in Turkey."





Contact: Tülay Genç