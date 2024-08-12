Indulge In Culinary Excellence This Summer Restaurant Week At The Exquisite Palace Downtown

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Embark on an epicurean journey for the senses as you savour authentic Middle Eastern dishes at Ewaan and delight in bold Thai flavours at Thiptara with exclusive summer lunch and dinner menus

Dubai, UAE (12 August 2024): Gastronomes seeking elevated summer dining adventures look no further, as the majestic Palace Downtown presents some tempting delights at two of its incredible venues – Ewaan and Thiptara. As part of Summer Restaurant Week, which showcases Dubai's 50 best family-friendly restaurants at competitive prices and runs from August 23rd to September 1st, the inviting hotel has some mouthwatering surprises for discerning foodies. This is the perfect opportunity to try something new as both Ewaan and Thiptara showcase incredible set lunch and dinner experiences, making for a week of epicurean discovery.



Ewaan



Designed to exude all the qualities expected of a classic Middle Eastern restaurant, Ewaan serves up an eclectic mix of tantalising cuisine. With its regal arches and wooden trellis in the backdrop for added charm, Ewaan is not only a feast for the palate but also for all the senses. Offering a wide selection of tasty buffet-style dishes, the restaurant spreads across a picturesque indoor and outdoor setting, featuring a breathtaking open-air terrace seating area as well as traditional private dining alcoves.



Summer Lunch Menu



Ewaan's three-course lunch menu in honour of Summer Restaurant Week promises a journey through the diverse culinary landscapes of the Middle East. Diners can delight in a sumptuous spread of appetisers, from heartwarming Arabic Lentil Soup and refreshing Carrot and Orange Blossom salad to a vibrant selection of main courses. Choose from Vegetable Tian, served with flavourful smoked red pepper and tomato coulis and topped with feta and pine nuts or savour a succulent Crispy Fried Chicken Burger, complemented by cheddar, grilled pineapple, homemade ketchup, and caramelised onions.



Finally, finish your lunch on a sweet note with a tempting Milk Chocolate Lemongrass Cake or relish a delectable Hazelnut Caramel Cake served with Fresh Berries. Available for just AED95 per person, this indulgent menu offers the perfect blend of traditional and contemporary flavours.



When: Available between August 23rd and September 1st from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm



Offer and Price: Three-course lunch menu for AED 95 per person



Summer Dinner Menu



Gather friends and family for the main event under the regal arches and dazzling lanterns of Ewaan with a three-course feast of culinary delights. Begin the evening with a choice of enticing appetisers, including Crispy Halloumi Bites and crunchy Fattoush Salad before tucking into Middle Eastern favourites such as succulent Chicken Shawarma served on fresh saj bread and soulful Turkish Manti garnished with fresh yoghurt, rich tomato sauce, and mint leaves. Complete the voyage of discovery with a selection of decadent desserts such as classic Tiramisu and Mix Berry Vanilla Cheesecake, ensuring this summer menu truly has something to delight every palate.



When: Available between August 23rd and September 1st from 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm



Offer and Price: Three-course dinner menu for AED 150 per person



Thiptara



Indulge in the exotic flavours of Southeast Asia at Thiptara. An intimate and elegant restaurant serving traditional Royal Thai cuisine, Thiptara cooks up culinary wonders and specialises in Bangkok-style seafood. With a name that means 'magic at the water', the Thai eatery does justice to its name by offering extraordinary views of the Dubai Fountain and an enchanting dining experience.



Summer Lunch Menu



Relish the perfect midday retreat with a feast of the senses in the form of an exclusive summer lunch menu at Thiptara. Experience the vibrance of authentic Thai flavours, starting your meal with a choice of classics, including an exotic papaya salad and Poh Phiah, which are perfectly crispy spring rolls. Continue your feast with an aromatic Tofu Thai Green Curry or tuck into Gai Pad Med Mamuang, a juicy cashew and chicken stirfry bursting with flavours, before tantalising your taste buds with a choice of signature Thai desserts.



When: Available between August 23rd and September 1st from 12:30 pm until 3:30 pm from Sunday to Friday



Offer and Price: Three-course lunch menu for AED 95 per person with still water



Summer Dinner Menu



Prepare to dine like royalty this Summer Restaurant Week as you explore the harmonious blend of Thai flavours, textures, and colours. Starting your dining experience on a high, Thiptara invites guests to indulge in a choice of mouthwatering starters, featuring the likes of refreshing Pomelo Salad and flavourful Satay.



Moving on to the main course, the summer menu boasts a tempting array of Thai delicacies such as zesty Pad Thai and Gaeng Dang Gai, an aromatic red curry served with succulent chicken thigh, coconut milk, Thai eggplant, and sweet basil leaves. Complete the indulgent meal with Khao Neaw Mamueng, the famed sticky mango rice, as Thiptara promises an unforgettable dining experience for the whole family.



When: Available between August 23rd and September 1st from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm and 9:30 pm to 11:00 pm



Offer and Price: Three-course dinner menu for AED 150 per person



Summer Restaurant Week is organised by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Don't miss this exquisite opportunity to savour the finest dishes and immerse yourself in the stunning surroundings of Ewaan and Thiptara.



*For bookings and more information, email ... or call +97144287961





