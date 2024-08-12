(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) GJEPC has helped raise funds for 14 NGOs over the last 8 years, positively impacting numerous lives

National, 12th August 2024:

The Gem & Jewellery Export Council (GJEPC) proudly hosted the 9th edition of its esteemed charity dinner, 'Jewellers for Hope,' at a glittering event attended by leaders and philanthropists. Backed by Associate Partners - De Beers and World Council; and powered by GIA; the 'Jewellers for Hope' charity event once again garnered overwhelming support from Jewellers, Diamond Exporters, retailers, and global associations.

Since its inception in 2014, Jewellers for Hope has contributed crores of rupees to 14 NGOs, leaving a lasting impact on countless lives.

The proceeds of the charity dinner were donated to two NGOs - MIAM, Miam Charitable Trust is committed to the social upliftment of tribal, rural, and urban populations across India; and the Gem & Jewellery National Relief Foundation (GJNRF) to coordinate social interventions, particularly during major crises.



Kareena Kapoor Khan, the stunning and inspiring actress, philanthropist and UNICEF India's Celebrity Advocate graced GJEPC's Jewellers for Hope event this year.

Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC; Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman, GJEPC; Milan Chokshi, Convener, Promotions and Marketing, GJEPC; Paul Rowley, Executive Vice President, Diamond Trading, De Beers Group; Mr. Sachin Jain, Regional CEO India, World Gold Council, Sriram Natarajan, Managing Director, GIA India, and Sabyasachi Ray, ED, GJEPC presented the cheque to Ms. Nitu Joshi, Trustee, MIAM and to Sanjay Kothari, Managing Trustee, GJNRF.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Kareena Kapoor Khan said,“Jewellers for Hope reflects the deep compassion and generosity that define the gem and jewellery industry. It's truly heartwarming to witness how GJEPC is shaping a brighter future for countless lives in need. Initiatives like Jewellers for Hope remind us that your gem and jewellery industry has the power to create lasting change, inspiring others to contribute and join this noble journey of hope, care, and transformation. Continue to shine in your commitment to making a difference.”

Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, ' Jewellers for Hope is an annual event where GJEPC mobilizes our entire industry to raise funds for organizations dedicated to education, health, women's empowerment, and the welfare of marginalized communities. Since its inception in 2014, Jewellers for Hope has contributed crores to NGOs, leaving a lasting impact on countless lives”

“Additionally, GJEPC is deeply committed to the welfare of workers in the industry. The Swasthya Ratna scheme, implemented in 2015, provides subsidized health insurance to employees of member companies. To date, this scheme has extended coverage to an impressive 8.4 lakh lives, safeguarding the well-being of numerous individuals within the industry. Collectively and individually, through the efforts of many unsung heroes from the industry, we tirelessly work to uplift the underprivileged and bring about positive change in the society.”



Paul Rowley, Executive Vice President, Diamond Trading, De Beers Group, said, 'GJEPC's Jewellers for Hope reminds us of the power that our industry wields to change people's lives for the better. Natural diamonds do spread hope. It is the core of our business to help create a positive impact on people and society of the areas where diamonds are found and curated. Such events enhance our industry's reputation and reinforce a deep connection between diamonds and positive social change. I congratulate GJEPC for supporting so many causes over the last 10 years. The charity and generosity of jeweller exporters exemplify the 'forever impact' aspect of natural diamonds. Our journey is about seizing opportunities and making a lasting difference. The beauty of natural diamonds is about the stories of journey comprising optimism, resilience and determination as well as the hope that these diamonds spread.'

Sachin Jain, Regional CEO India, World Gold Council (WGC), said,“Charity is a way of life in India and embedded in our culture as much as spirituality is. It reflects who we are and how we give back to society. We do it for our own selves. Today businesses are judged on a holistic basis with respect to sustainability, environmental, social impact and governance; and not just profits and valuations. Individually, we are good but collectively we can all be absolutely amazing.”



Sriram Natarajan, Managing Director, GIA India , said,“GJEPC's Jewellers for Hope event is one where jewellers comes together and gathers to celebrate philanthropy. Our industry values craftsmanship but also embraces giving. I am proud to be part of our industry which makes a collective effort to contribute to betterment of society. We work with GJEPC on the Swasthya Kosh programmes to help thousands of workers. Every small act of kindness contributes to a larger changes. As Mahatma Gandhi said, the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of the nation.”



Milan Chokshi, Convener, Promotions and Marketing, GJEPC, proposed the vote of thanks and thanked all Donor partners for their magnanimous gesture. He thanked Sunil Jaglan, Founder of

Selfie with Daughters for enlightening everyone about a novel way of educating parents the importance of a girl child. He thanked Rajesh Kalyan, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers for graciously accepting GJEPC's invitation to be the Dinner with Icon.

GJEPC's Jewellers for Hope

Launched in 2014, Jewellers for Hope is the altruistic initiative of the GJEPC, aimed at mobilizing the entire gem and jewellery industry - from manufacturers and traders to miners and retailers - to raise funds for commendable NGOs in various fields, including education, health, tribal welfare, women's empowerment, and more. The Indian gem and jewellery export industry, directly employs over 5 million people and supports millions more indirectly. This massive trade network has a long-standing culture of charity, and Jewellers for Hope exemplifies this spirit of giving.

Over the years, the industry's generous contributions to 'Jewellers for Hope' have left an indelible impact, having contributed crores to 14 NGOs, uplifting countless lives. In previous editions, 'Jewellers for Hope' has extended support to various NGOs, including Make A Wish Foundation, Swades Foundation, Friends of Tribal Society, Voluntary Action Association (run by Nobel Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi), Giants Welfare International (run by Social Activist Shaina NC), Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayta Samiti or Jaipur Foot, Army Welfare, Tribal Integrated Development and Education Trust (TIDE), Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC), Live Love, Laugh Foundation and MIAM, Miam Charitable Trust.

The gem & jewellery industry stakeholders, in their individual capacities, have empowered local communities by building schools to provide quality education, constructing hospitals for healthcare, and developing essential infrastructure. These efforts ensure that the entire ecosystem is taken care of.