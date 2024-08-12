Theater Affairs Center To Hold Workshop On Theatrical Performance On Thursday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Theater Affairs Center of the of Culture is due to hold a on the art of acting at the center's premises, on Thursday, August 15.

Running until mid-September, the workshop will focus on physical and psychological preparation of actors, in addition to helping them internalize the knowledge culture about history of theatre, as well as a range of directors schools.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), artist and creative director, Ibrahim Al Baker, said the workshop is set to ensure the introduction of specifics related to theatre stage, its secrets and the function of each zone, in addition to conducting actor preparation exercises based on the approach of theatre practitioner, Konstantin Stanislavski, to ensure actors are capable of comprehending any character he or she impersonalizes, alongside a wide range of lectures on history and evolution of global theatre.

Al Baker added that the workshop is set to study the international theatres texts, such as Oedipus Rex, along with a set of other texts about reinforcing imagination. He highlighted that the text of the play“The Elephant, O King of Time” written by the Syrian playwright and writer Saadallah Wannous will be studied at the conclusion of the workshop.

He pointed out that a group of senior actors in Qatar will participate in this workshop, among them the artist and director Faleh Fayez, who provides trainings in improvisational theater, with the artist Saleh Almannai delivering a lecture on imagination and reincarnation, followed by lectures in music and theatre, as well as performance of disguise on stage.

Theater Affairs Center, has so far, held a workshop which was devoted to upgrading the talents of artists, particularly youth, thus supplying the Qatari theatre with a new generation of theatrical innovators.