Qatar's Rich Natural Reserves, Beaches Have Huge Potential For Ecotourism

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar has huge potential for ecotourism with rich natural reserves, wildlife, virgin lands, terrain, oases and beautiful beaches, said a environmental activist.

“The ecotourism places in Qatar attract a large number of nature lovers including visitors, expatriates and citizens,” said Ali Talib Al Hanzab, a recipient of 'Environmental Pioneer' title by the of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) for his initiative to protect the environment in Qatar.

Speaking to Qatar TV yesterday, Al Hanzab said ecotourism means natural places and virgin lands free from any environmental violations.

He said local authorities took adequate measures to protect the plant ecosystem of the country.

Ecotourism typically involves travel to destinations where flora, fauna, and cultural heritage are the primary attractions.



HMC customer service receiving 5,600 calls a day

MoL initiative facilitating recruitment of expat graduates to begin soon Traffic accidents fall 14% in June, violations down 6.7%: NPC

Read Also

Ecotourism is intended to offer tourists an insight into the impact of human beings on the environment and to foster a greater appreciation of our natural habitats. Meadows including medicinal and aromatic plants are available across the country and they are flourishing because of state efforts.

He said one of the major efforts of Qatar is carving out the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, which has made remarkable achievements in preserving local environment.

“A number of meadows have been rehabilitated by planting trees, fencing and setting up irrigation system,” said Al Hanzab.

He said MECC in coordination with environmental activists, youth centres and sport clubs is promoting ecotourism in the country.

“The environmental activists in groups are visiting the natural places and transmitting a beautiful picture of ecotourism to their followers and community,” said Al Hanzab. He said there are a number of air-conditioned parks in Qatar to encourage people to go out of their homes even during summer.

Al Hanzab has planted more than 5,000 seedlings on the Qatari mainland in the past three years through his initiative“The Qatar Land Reforestation Initiative”, which began its journey by planting the first seedlings in 2019 and continued to distribute seedlings to the owners of estates, winter camps, schools and mosques.

The initiative aims to distribute and plant 10,000 seedlings within the next three years. Al Hanzab was also keen on preserving the local environment by watering the reserves with rare trees in the Qatari environment.