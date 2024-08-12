Bengaluru Rains: Late-Night Downpour Causes Widespread Road Flooding, Traffic Chaos Across City (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A heavy late-night downpour has led to severe flooding in many parts of Bengaluru, causing major disruptions in the city. Roads in several areas are submerged, with water stagnating in low-lying neighbourhoods. Massive trees have also come crashing down, adding to the chaos and leading to significant traffic jams. Some roads have been temporarily closed as authorities scramble to manage the situation.

Key areas affected by the flooding include Majestic, Nagwara Junction, Hebbal, Mekhri Circle, Veerasandra, Electronic City, Marathahalli, Kalyana Nagar, Puttenahalli, Varthur, Sakra Hospital, and Bellandur. The Outer Ring Road between Nagwara Junction and Hebbal has also been hit hard, leading to a massive traffic jam. Traffic on the Hebbal flyover, especially the stretch from Esteem Mall towards Mekhri Circle, has slowed to a crawl. Additionally, the Electronic City Elevated Road, particularly near Veerasandra, has seen significant delays due to the rains.

Bengaluru roads flooded due to heavy downpour; City to experience rainfall for 3 more days

In Malleshwaram, a large tree fell near Cloud Nine Hospital, completely blocking vehicular movement in the area. Similarly, a tree collapsed onto a car in Govindarajanagar, causing injuries. The city witnessed continuous rainfall from late last night until 7 a.m., and heavy rain is still ongoing. The meteorological department has predicted that the situation could persist for the next three to four days.

In Marathahalli, the situation is particularly dire, with floodwaters entering residential apartments. The fire brigade is currently on-site, working to pump out the water. At the Sonesta Silver Oak Apartments, the water intrusion has caused a side wall to collapse, and cracks have appeared in an adjacent building under construction. The flooding has also caused significant disruption in other low-lying areas.