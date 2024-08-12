Minor Boy Found Dead In North Kashmir's Tangmarg, Police Probe On

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The body of a minor boy was found under mysterious circumstances in the Devdragar Tangmarg area of North Kashmir's Baramulla on Monday, officials said.

Quoting officials, news agency Kashmir Bulletin reported that the body of the minor boy was discovered under suspicious conditions in Devdragar Tangmarg on Monday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy has been identified as Murtaza Manzoor, son of Manzoor Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Devdragar Tangmarg.

Moreover, the have initiated an investigation.