Minor Boy Found Dead In North Kashmir's Tangmarg, Police Probe On
Date
8/12/2024 1:11:38 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The body of a minor boy was found under mysterious circumstances in the Devdragar Tangmarg area of North Kashmir's Baramulla on Monday, officials said.
Quoting officials, news agency Kashmir Bulletin reported that the body of the minor boy was discovered under suspicious conditions in Devdragar Tangmarg on Monday morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
The boy has been identified as Murtaza Manzoor, son of Manzoor Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Devdragar Tangmarg.
Moreover, the Police have initiated an investigation.
MENAFN12082024000215011059ID1108542923
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.