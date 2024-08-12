25 Years Of Modesh: DSS Hosts Spectacular Anniversary Celebrations For Dubai's Beloved Character

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Packed calendar of citywide festivities, extraordinary surprises, and mega raffles celebrate Modesh's 25th anniversary

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 August 2024: Dubai's beloved character, Modesh , is celebrating 25 incredible years of bringing joy and delight to the city with a packed calendar of grand festivities, extraordinary surprises, and mega raffles this Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

Symbolising the dynamic spirit of the city and immortalised as a bright yellow beam of sunshine, Modesh is as well-loved today as when he first emerged on the city's summer scene in 1999. Today, 25 years later, he still stands tall as a symbol of joy, positivity, and adventure that everyone has come to know and love. Families and children continue to embark on magical adventures with him throughout the year, fuelled by curiosity, wonder, and the power of imagination.

Celebrating this legacy all summer are spectacular celebrations as part of the DSS line-up of thousands of things to do, see, experience, and explore across the city. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), residents and visitors can celebrate this monumental milestone and create even more magical moments with Modesh this summer with exciting events, entertainment, and prizes.

MODESH WORLD

A thrilling highlight of the celebrations this summer was a spectacular anniversary event hosted this weekend at his seasonal summer home, Modesh World. Parents, kids, and key members of the media joined the icon at Dubai's favourite indoor edutainment attraction to honour his legacy of bringing neverending joy and delight to the city over the years. Fans young and old revelled in the moment, capturing memories with Modesh and enjoying an array of delicious treats.

The not-to-be-missed celebrations will continue at the free-to-enter Modesh World until 18 August as part of its biggest and most exciting season ever, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). Families and children still have one more week to explore the wonders of this enchanting indoor theme park experience and enjoy non-stop entertainment with more than 170 exhilarating rides and attractions, thrilling live shows, informative workshops, and so much more. There's so much more to discover daily with free entry for all from 10am - 10pm on Mondays to Thursdays, and from 10am - 12am on Fridays to Sundays.

MEGA PRIZES

Giving families more exciting reasons to head to Modesh World this summer is a thrilling chance to drive home a brand-new Nissan X-Trail car upon spends of just AED 100 until 18 August. Visitors can increase their chances of winning by spending up to AED 500 and receiving a maximum of 5 digital raffle coupons.

Adding to the excitement of his anniversary celebrations, Modesh brings everyone thrilling opportunities to win incredible educational grants worth a total of AED 500,000. 25 lucky winners can walk away with AED 20,000 each with the Modesh Scholarship until 29 August. Shoppers simply need to spend AED 200 or more at Ibn Battuta Mall, Circle Mall, and several other participating Nakheel Pavilions.

MODESH MERCHANDISE

Fans who want to take Modesh home can pick up apparel, stationery, plush toys, and lots of other official merchandise at Modesh's first and only store at Dubai Festival City Mall . Incredible treats await the first 25 shoppers at the store every day

- each one receivespecial vouchers to spend at Modesh World before it closes its doors for the season on 18 August.

MOVIE MAGIC

Movie fans can join in the celebrations with 25 ways to win 25 prizes in daily giveaways at all Roxy Cinemas until 1 September, as part of Movie Magic brought to you by DSS . Prizes include passes to Wild Wadi Waterpark, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND Dubai, and MOTIONGATE Dubai. Plus, little ones can also look out for special appearances from Modesh at Roxy Cinemas all summer.

MODESH AT THE MALL

Families and kids can catch Modesh appearances as he travels across the city during the weekend. Youngsters can look out for Modesh on 17 August at City Centre Mirdif and Dubai Festival City Mall; and on 18 August at City Centre Deira and City Centre Shindagha. The following weekend, on 24 and 25 August, he'll be travelling to Circle Mall, Dragon Mart, The View at the Palm, City Centre Me'aisem, and Barsha Mall. Finally, on 1 September, he'll make his last stop for DSS at Mall of the Emirates.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 is supported by key sponsors Al Futtaim (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of Emirates), Dubai Holding Asset Management (Al Seef, Bluewaters, City Walk, The Beach, and The Outlet Village), Mercato Shopping Mall, Merex Investment, Nakheel (Ibn Battuta, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm); as well as AW Rostamani, Emirates Airlines, ENOC, e&, and talabat.