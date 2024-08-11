Royal Court Distributes Meat To 6,000 Families In Celebration Of Princess Iman's Birth

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Royal Hashemite Court (RHC) on Saturday said it had distributed meat from sacrificed sheep to more than 6,000 families across the Kingdom, in celebration of the birth of HRH Princess Iman Bint Hussein.

The distribution was carried out in coordination with the of Social Development and Zakat committees according to established protocols, with meat also sent to orphanages, homes for the elderly and people with disabilities, and juvenile centres.

HRH Hussein and HRH Princess Rajwa on the occasion of the birth of HRH Princess Iman, offered aqiqah in accordance with the Sunnah of the Prophet Mohammad, peace be upon him.

Aqiqah refers to the sacrifice that is offered on behalf of the newborn on the seventh day after birth.



