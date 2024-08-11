Principal Secretary (Industries) Of Maharashtra Announces Smart Manufacturing To Be Included In New Industrial Policy Of Maharashtra

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 11 August 2024: A new bigger & Centre in Mumbai and 'Smart Manufacturing' will be included in the new Industrial Policy of Maharashtra, which will be announced in September 2024, announced Dr. Harshdeep Kamble, IAS, Principal Secretary (Industries) Govt. of Maharashtra, at the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Premiere show organized by the Gem & Jewellery Export Council (GJEPC).



Dr. Harshdeep Kamble, IAS, Principal Secretary (Industries) Govt. of Maharashtra, visited the 40th edition of India International Jewellery Show 2024, the flagship show of GJEPC at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), NESCO, Goregaon. He was welcomed by GJEPC leadership Shri Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, Shri Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman, GJEPC and Shri Nirav Bhansali, Convener-National Exhibitions, GJEPC.



The Honoured Guests included Mr. Emil Guzelis, Chairman, Zen Diamond; Shri Sandeep Kohli, CEO - Novel Jewels, Aditya Birla Group; Shri Varghese Alukka, Managing Director, Jos Allukas; Ms. Stefanie Mandlein, Exhibition Director, Inhorgenta Munich; Shri Sabyasachi Ray, exhibitors, buyers, international delegations, media.



Dr. Harshdeep Kamble, IAS, Principal Secretary (Industries) Govt. of Maharashtra, said, "I am truly honoured to be part of the 40th edition of the IIJS Premiere. This event not only showcases the brilliance of the gems and jewellery industry but also highlights Maharashtra's role as a hub of innovation and excellence. Our ongoing efforts to develop a new industrial policy reflect our commitment to supporting this sector, ensuring that Maharashtra continues to attract investment and foster growth. The future lies in smart manufacturing and technological advancements, and Magnetic Maharashtra is poised to lead the way in this new era of industrial development."



Mr. Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, "I feel proud to see how IIJS has grown into the world's second-largest B2B gem and jewellery show. The overwhelming participation from over 2,500 international visitors and 15 international delegations underscores the global impact of our industry and this show. Our commitment to driving innovation and expanding into new markets remains steadfast. With the continued support of the government and the industry's collective efforts, we are confident in achieving our vision of elevating India's gem and jewellery exports to US$ 100 billion by 2047."



Shri Varghese Alukka, Managing Director, Jos Allukas, said, "Recent Union Budget and the duty cuts have spurred new energy and dynamism into the gem & jewellery business. IIJS plays important role in furthering domestic and international exports and I commend GJEPC for outstanding jewellery show."



Shri Sandeep Kohli, CEO – Novel Jewels, Aditya Birla Group, said, "Artisanal jewellery can take Brand India to the world and help us strike an instant chord and rapport with global consumers through design, craftsmanship and technology. India's gem & jewellery industry is a very large $100 bn industry and GJEPC's IIJS has a big role to play. Indians exporters have adopted technology including AI and ML to increase production. However, we need to decommoditize the industry and move towards Premiumization."



Mr. Emil Guzelis, Chairman, Zen Diamond, said, "Industry is changing and evolving but we need to examine how much industry gives the world and vice versa. We are inaugurating our first store outlet at Turner Bandra, Mumbai, the diamond retail hub of the city as the retail environment and consumer sentiment is conducive. We have 800-900 designs and we are confident that the evolved India consumer will recognise the significance of our creativity and designs and appreciate the same."



Mr. Nirav Bhansali, Convener, National Exhibitions, GJEPC, said, "IIJS Premiere 2024 represents the spirit of the gem and jewellery industry. We are proud to present an event that blends business opportunities with educational and social responsibility initiatives, making it a milestone occasion for the entire industry. We are continuing this mission towards an environment-friendly and sustainable event at IIJS Premiere 2024, and we urge all trade members to support this initiative."



"We are also proud to present IGJME Premiere 2024 (Machinery and Allied Expo) from 9th to 13th August at the Bombay Exhibition Centre. This expo will feature over 220 companies across 320 stalls, including an Italy Pavilion, showcasing the latest advancements in machinery and technology," said Mr. Bhansali.



IIJS Premiere features a wide array of products including diamond, gemstone, and studded jewellery, gold and gold CZ jewellery, lab-grown diamonds, high-end couture jewellery, silver jewellery and artefacts, color gemstones and machinery, technology, and allied industries.



Running concurrently with IIJS Premiere 2024 is IGJME Premiere, a prominent Machinery and Allied Expo taking place from August 9-13, 2024, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Goregaon in Mumbai. This event will feature over 220 companies and 320 stalls, showcasing the latest in machinery and technology. Notably, the expo also include an Italy Pavilion, highlighting international participation and the global reach of the exhibition.

