Premier Development Unveils SANSA Project In North Coast With EGP 1.5Bn Investment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Premier Development recently announced its latest venture in the North Coast, named SANSA, with a total of EGP 1.5bn.

Tarek El Nabrawy, Chairperson of Premier Development, highlighted that the North Coast has become a sought-after destination for clients both within the Egyptian and abroad. This interest has surged, especially following the announcement of the Ras El Hikma development project. The SANSA project covers 12 feddans and offers a fully integrated residential and complex.

Samir Ismail, General Manager of Premier Development, emphasized that despite strong competition in the North Coast, well-designed projects like SANSA can attract and engage clients effectively. SANSA stands out as the first fully integrated smart city in the region, allowing residents to manage their units via a mobile app-controlling details, renting out units, and making installment payments.

The project is scheduled for delivery within three years, adhering to agreed-upon timelines with clients. Premier Development's collaboration with leading firms ensures meticulous execution. Black Horse, led by Mohamed Al-Sankari, handles architectural design, while Hani El-Zayat serves as the general consultant. Technitek will implement a home automation system, enabling comprehensive control of devices and facilities within each unit.

Additionally, Siya Business Development partners with Premier Development to devise marketing and sales strategies. Siya conducts market studies to balance construction volume and sales ratios, emphasizing alignment between selling price and execution cost-a testament to the company's commitment.

Ahmed El Haddad, CEO of Sia Real Estate, expressed confidence in achieving exceptional marketing results. Sia Real Estate aims to offer 30% of the project at attractive prices, providing a rare opportunity in the North Coast.