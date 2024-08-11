Ukraine Ends Paris Olympics With 12 Medals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian have completed their performances at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

According to Ukrinform, Ukraine won 12 medals in seven sports, including three gold, five silver and four bronze medals, ranking 22nd in overall team standings.

As many as 140 athletes represented Ukraine at the Paris in 23 sports.

Ukrainian medalists of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games:



medalists - Yaroslava Mahuchikh (athletics, women's high jump), Oleksandr Khyhniak (boxing, men's 80kg), women's saber team of Olga Kharlan, Alina Komashchuk, Olena Kravatska, and Yuliya Bakastova;

silver medalists - Serhiy Kulish (men's 50m rifle three positions), Illia Kovtun (gymnastics, men's parallel bars), Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok (women's canoe double 500m), Parviz Nasibov (men's Greco-Roman wrestling 67kg), Iryna Koliadenko (women's freestyle wrestling 62kg); bronze medalists - Olga Kharlan (women's saber individual), Iryna Gerashchenko (athletics, women's high jump), Mykhaylo Kokhan (athletics, men's hammer throw), Zhan Beleniuk (men's Greco-Roman wrestling 87kg).

The next Olympic Games will be held in Los Angeles on July 14-30, 2028.

Photo: Getty Images