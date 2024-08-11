Two Injured As Invaders Hit Village In Kherson Region With Drones
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man and a woman have been injured in a Russian drone attack on the village of Kindiika in the Kherson region.
The regional military administration's press service said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"An hour ago, the enemy attacked civilians with an unmanned aerial vehicle in the village of Kindiika. Two people who were on the street were injured. They are a 49-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman," the post said.
According to the post, both suffered concussions, blast injuries and traumatic brain injuries. The man sustained a shoulder injury and the woman suffered a leg injury. The injured were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
