Two Injured As Invaders Hit Village In Kherson Region With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man and a woman have been in a Russian drone attack on the village of Kindiika in the Kherson region.

The regional military administration's press service said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"An hour ago, the enemy attacked civilians with an unmanned aerial vehicle in the village of Kindiika. Two people who were on the street were injured. They are a 49-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman," the post said.

According to the post, both suffered concussions, blast injuries and traumatic brain injuries. The man sustained a shoulder injury and the woman suffered a leg injury. The injured were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Illustration photo

