(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The thrilling, controversial, and highly-watched 2024 Paris Olympics, which began with a spectacular opening ceremony on July 26th, concluded today.

In the closing ceremony of this sports festival, the Olympic flag will be ceremoniously handed over to the United States, the host of the next edition of the Games.

French media have reported that the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris will take place on Sunday, August 11, in Paris.

During the opening of this unparalleled festival, Celine Dion, the music superstar, and Lady Gaga were invited, both of whom delivered excellent performances. It is said that some Hollywood stars and music icons will also perform at the closing ceremony.

Unlike the opening ceremony, which was held along the Seine River with the Eiffel Tower as its focal point, the closing ceremony will take place at the Stade de France. The ceremony, titled“Records,” is scheduled to last two hours.

During this event, the Olympic flag will be“stolen” in a live performance by a Hollywood star and will be symbolically installed above Hollywood in a pre-recorded display. This symbolizes the passing of the Olympic flag to the United States, which will host the 2028 Olympics.

The 2024 Paris Olympics were accompanied by numerous controversies but were also marked by significant achievements. The successful organization of this festival is considered one of the remarkable accomplishments of Emmanuel Macron's government.

The 2024 Paris Olympics not only provided unforgettable moments and record-breaking performances but also marked a seamless transition to the next chapter of the Olympic journey. With the flag now in the hands of the United States, anticipation builds for what promises to be another spectacular event in 2028. The Paris Games will be remembered for their blend of challenges and triumphs, leaving a lasting legacy in the world of sports.

