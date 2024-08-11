Washington heavily criticizes Israeli minister’s ceasefire remarks

(MENAFN) The Biden administration has firmly countered Israeli Finance Bezalel Smotrich's condemnation of an international ceasefire proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza. White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby asserted on Friday that President Joe Biden will not permit "extremists," including those within Israel, to derail efforts for a ceasefire.



The controversy erupted following a joint statement released by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt on Thursday, advocating for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. The proposal also called for renewed negotiations between the two sides, proposing an exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian detainees in Israeli custody.



The conflict began ten months ago when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the abduction of over 250 hostages. In response, Israel undertook a military campaign that has resulted in significant destruction in Gaza and the deaths of nearly 40,000 Palestinians, as reported by Gaza's Health Ministry.



Smotrich's reaction to the proposal was sharply critical. He dismissed the ceasefire idea as a form of "surrender" and accused the plan of equating the Israeli hostages with the "despicable terrorists" responsible for their abduction and the murder of Jewish people. In his remarks on X (formerly Twitter), Smotrich urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reject what he described as a "dangerous trap" that could harm Israel's image and portray it as "weak" in the Middle East.



In response, Kirby denounced Smotrich's comments as an attempt to undermine the ceasefire efforts. He emphasized that President Biden is determined to push forward with the peace proposal despite resistance from extremists, whether within Israel or elsewhere. Kirby's comments underline the administration's commitment to resolving the conflict and advancing negotiations despite ongoing challenges and criticisms.

