Salma Hayek Wishes Antonio Banderas On His Birthday With This Vintage Picture From 'Desperado'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Salma Hayek has wished her 'Desperado' co-star Antonio Banderas on his birthday.

The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared vintage pictures from the sets of their film.

The actress wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday @antoniobanderas. Much love my dear friend @antoniobanderas with much love. My dear friend, Brian Smith, Desperado (1995) | Columbia Pictures (1995) | Paul Drinkwater/NBC at the Golden Globes."

It is the second part of Rodriguez's Mexico Trilogy.

In the film, Antonio Banderas essayed the role of El Mariachi, who seeks revenge on the drug lord who killed his lover.

The film was screened out of competition at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival.

The pairing of Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas set the screens on fire at the time of the film's release.

The film grossed $58 million worldwide.

It has been cited as Salma Hayek's breakout role.

Salma Hayek has been a part of recent films like the superhero movie 'Eternals' and the American biopic crime drama 'House of Gucci'.

Last year, she appeared as herself in the episode 'Joan Is Awful' of the Netflix anthology 'Black Mirror'.

She has also been cast in Angelina Jolie's upcoming film, 'Without Blood', which is based on the bestselling Italian novel by Alessandro Baricco. It was filmed in Rome, Apulia, and Basilicata.

Hayek will star in the film alongside Demian Bichir.

Early in her career, Salma Hayek came to be regarded as a sex symbol, and most of her early films featured her in racy sex symbol type of roles.

This made the actress a familiar face with mainstream audiences.