Scott Ritter claims American administration ‘has declared war on me’

(MENAFN) Scott Ritter, a former United States Marine and United Nations weapons inspector turned journalist, has accused the United States of intimidation following a and state raid on his New York home on Wednesday. Ritter alleged that the search was motivated by suspicions of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, with authorities focusing on his connections to the Russian outlets RT and Sputnik.



In a statement on his Telegram channel, Ritter claimed that FBI agents alleged he was acting "on behalf of the Russian government" and receiving instructions and compensation from these Russian media organizations. He firmly denied these accusations, asserting that he is not a foreign agent and that his compensation comes from any media outlet for which he produces content.



Ritter criticized the allegations, describing them as "absurd" and claiming that his articles and podcasts are not intended to manipulate American public opinion on behalf of Russia. He characterized the raid as a deliberate act of intimidation by the United States government aimed at deterring him from continuing his work with Russian-based media. Despite this, Ritter vowed to continue his work, stating that he is committed to holding his government accountable and exercising his constitutional rights as an American citizen.

