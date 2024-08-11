Soon-To-Be-Launched India's First Global Multicast News Hub 'Live Times' Heralds A New Age In Truth-Based Journalism

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India's news landscape is on the cusp of a historic transformation with the soon-to-be-launched 'Live Times,' the nation's first advanced Global Multicast News Hub. This advanced cutting-edge hub, spearheaded by Mr. Dilip Singh, signifies a monumental leap forward in news delivery, seamlessly integrating state-of-the-art with an unwavering commitment to truth and transparency. The hub will power multiscreen-multi-stream delivery across D2C, FAST, and OTT platforms and other future delivery platforms.



The Global Multicast News Hub - Live Times is dedicated to delivering news with steadfast integrity. The initiative commits itself to contribute towards building a truth-based World Information Order, fostering a more democratic and equitable global society. Guided by the core Indian value system of 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', Live Times will tirelessly work towards providing high quality, unadulterated news and information to its viewers from local to global levels.



Empowering Citizens Through Truth-Based Journalism



Live Times represents more than just a technological marvel-it embodies a credible approach to news and information and is committed to deliver unbiased coverage of news relevance, as it happens Mr. Dilip Singh's dedication to prioritizing truth over TRP, public interest over vested interest, and meaningful debate over sensationalism encapsulates the essence of Live Times.



A Milestone in News Delivery from India



In an age where misinformation proliferates, this hub stands as a steadfast source of factual and unfiltered journalism. With its multiscreen-multi-stream capabilities, Live Times offers a highly personalized and engaging viewer experience, catering to the needs of a digitally connected global audience.



A Visionary Approach to News



At the helm of Live Times is Mr. Dilip Singh, Founder and a visionary leader has played a pivotal role in several ground-breaking projects within the Indian broadcast industry. With a career marked by innovation, Mr. Singh has been instrumental in launching India's first private 24x7 satellite news channel, pioneering digital and online news delivery, and creating the country's first private teleport and satellite digital distribution system HITS. His relentless passion for utilizing futuristic technology has positioned Live Times as a leader in the global news landscape.



Emphasizing on the mission and vision of Live Times, Mr. Dilip Singh, Founder of Live Times highlighted, "In an era where truth and fiction often collide in a haze of misinformation, Live Times stands as an uncompromising beacon of clarity and integrity. It is a revolutionary commitment to the highest echelons of journalistic commitment. We pledge to deliver news in its purest form, free from distortion, adulteration and manipulation. Our mission is to ensure that every individual, anywhere in the world, has access to news that is not only reliable but also unassailable in its accuracy."



Live Times' mission is to ensure that every individual, anywhere in the world, has access to news that is not only reliable but also unassailable in its accuracy.



About Live Times



Live Times, soon-to-be-launched India's first Global Multi-cast hub and a 24x7 satellite news channel from India, embodies the core Indian value of 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. Operating from a state-of-the-art multicast hub, the first of its kind in India, Live Times leverages cutting-edge technology and partnerships with the world's top technology companies, credible news content providers, and industry leaders. This advanced infrastructure propels the delivery of high-quality, reliable, and engaging news and information to viewers and users around the globe, reflecting the depth and expanse of shared values.



In an era of fake and deep-fake news, Live Times is dedicated to delivering truth-based news and information to a global audience. Committed to the belief that every individual has the right to know the truth, the channel aims to contribute to a truth-based World Information Order and foster the democratization of news and information worldwide. With a focus on uncovering and providing absolute truth, Live Times ensures its news is delivered independently, impartially, and with the utmost quality, all in service of the greater public good.

Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Nicole Fernandes

Email :...