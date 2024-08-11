Enemy Fired 30 Times In Donetsk Sector In 24 Hours: RMA Shows Consequences

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian fired 30 times at settlements in Donetsk region.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Military District Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.

"In just one day, the Russians fired 30 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 1177 people, including 419 children, were evacuated from the front line," the statement reads.

According to the head of the military administration, a person was wounded in Kurakhove, Pokrovsk district, 8 houses were damaged, and 4 more houses were damaged in Hannivka. In Hrodivka, one person was killed and one was wounded, and numerous houses were damaged.

In the middle of the night, Russians shelled Pokrovsk, Hryshyne and Rih, damaging two infrastructure facilities, an administrative building and a business. In Rivne of the Myrnohrad community, an enterprise was damaged.

In the Lyman community of Kramatorsk district, two houses were damaged: in Torske and Zarichne. In Kramatorsk, an infrastructure facility was damaged, and there are injured people. In Kostyantynivka, two private houses and an outbuilding were damaged; a person died in Stinky.

Two houses were damaged in Siversk, Bukhmut district, and another in Serebrianka, Filashkin said.

As Ukrinform reported, three people died in Donetsk region over the past 24 hours due to Russian shelling.