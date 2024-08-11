Youth Minister: Kuwait Attaches Great Importance To Youth's Leadership Roles, Creativity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fahad Shfagah

KUWAIT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait attaches great importance to the youth, supporting and preparing them for leadership roles, creative endeavors and excellence, of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Dr. Amathal Al-Huwailah said, Sunday.

Marking the International Youth Day, celebrated on August 12, the minister said that the support towards the youth came upon the directives the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and with a continuous follow-up of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The Youth Authority -- in partnership with other state institutes -- works to achieve the aspirations and ambitions of young people in most important areas, while the Sports Authority is concerned with the sports aspect, she added.

She affirmed that the Youth Authority implemented many youth-based programs, projects and activities throughout the year in order to provide young people with important skills and experiences that will help them succeed in their professional lives and provide them with suitable job opportunities.

It also annually holds, under the patronage of His Highness the Amir, the Kuwait Award for Youth Excellence and Creativity, she revealed.

The youth centers, spread across the six governorates, embrace programs and projects that boost young people's talents and open up spaces for creativity in fields of science, technology, arts, media, volunteer work and others, Al-Huwailah said.

Al-Huwailah considered Kuwait Technical Complex for Entrepreneurship -- which is being held in partnership between the Public Authority for Youth and Boeing Company -- offers young people with technical and technological knowledge, to enhance the role of youth in the sustainable development of society.

These continuous efforts in promoting youth work and highlighting their role in all aspects of life have resulted in boosting excellence in Kuwaiti youth, which is evident in many international youth forums, she continued.

The Minister praised the important role of Kuwaiti youth represented by the success of the authority's programs and projects through participation and organization, in addition to their distinguished achievements in many fields at the local and foreign levels.

The International Youth Day, designated by the United Nations on August 12, 1999, focuses this year on developing young minds to harness technology in creating digital paths with the aim of achieving sustainable development for all societies. (end)

