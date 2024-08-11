Algeria Requests UNSC Emergency Session Over Al-Tabin School Massacre In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Algeria has requested the convening of an open emergency session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over the Israeli bombardment that targeted Al-Tabin school in the ad-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, killing more than 100 Palestinians, including women and children.

The Algerian news agency cited a source in New York as saying that Algeria has requested convening such a session in view of the recent grave developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly following the aerial attack launched by the Israeli forces on a school in Gaza.

The source added that the request to convene the session was submitted in consultation with the State of Palestine and enjoys the support of other Member States of the UNSC.

In dawn hours of today, at least 100 Palestinian civilians, including women and children, were killed after the occupation forces targeted a school in Gaza City and hundreds more were injured.