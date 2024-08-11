Sheikh Joaan Meets Los Angeles 2028 Games Organising Committee President

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani met with the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games Organising Committee President Casey Wasserman, on the sidelines of the Paris 2024 Games, yesterday. QOC Secretary General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain also attended the meeting. The discussion was focused on aspects of development and cooperation in the sports sector to further promote the Olympic Movement.

