(MENAFN) Earlier in the day, Serbia delivered a surprising upset by defeating the reigning world champions, Germany, with a final score of 93-83, to secure the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. This victory marked a significant achievement for the Serbian team, who had previously finished as runners-up in the 1996 Atlanta and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The win in Paris represents Serbia's third Olympic medal in basketball, highlighting their consistent performance on the international stage.



The Serbian team's success was largely driven by a remarkable performance from Nikola Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP. Jokic delivered a triple-double, contributing 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists to lead his team to victory. His all-around play was crucial in overcoming the German squad and securing the bronze medal for Serbia.



For Germany, Franz Wagner was the standout player, scoring a team-high 18 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Despite Wagner's strong individual performance, the German team was unable to match Serbia's overall effectiveness and fell short of clinching a medal.



This result underscores Serbia's growing prominence in international basketball, while also marking a notable achievement for their national team. For Germany, the outcome was a disappointing end to their tournament, but it highlighted the competitive nature of the Olympic basketball field.

