Team USA clinches gold medal in men's basketball with 98-87 win over France

(MENAFN) Team USA clinched the gold medal in men's on Saturday with a 98-87 victory over the host nation, France, at Bercy Arena. Leading the charge for the American team was Stephen Curry, who scored a team-high 24 points. LeBron James contributed significantly with a double-double performance, amassing 14 points and 10 assists. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant also played key roles, each adding 15 points to secure the win for Team USA.



The French national team, despite a commendable effort, could not overcome the formidable American squad. Victor Wembanyama led France with 26 points and seven rebounds, while Guerschon Yabusele added 20 points. Their performance, though impressive, fell short as the US team showcased their superior skill and depth in the game.



This victory marks Team USA's fifth consecutive gold medal in Olympic men's basketball, having previously won in 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, and now 2024. Additionally, it is their eighth gold medal in the last nine Olympic tournaments, bringing their total count to 17 golds. Since the inclusion of professional players in the 1992 Olympics, the US has secured gold in every Games except for the 2004 Athens Olympics, where they settled for bronze after losing to Argentina, which won its first gold medal in basketball.



France, despite the loss, achieved a significant milestone by securing silver in their home country for the second consecutive Olympics. They had previously lost to Team USA in the Tokyo 2020 final by a narrow margin of 87-82.

