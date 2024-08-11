Cinematographer films 20-year-old sunken Ulla Ship wreck in Türkiye’s Iskenderun Bay

(MENAFN) In Türkiye’s Iskenderun Bay, Hatay, an underwater documentary maker and cinematographer, Tahsin Ceylan, recently filmed the M/V Ulla Ship wreck, which sank in 2004. Ceylan, accompanied by Coast Guard Diving Safety Security Search and Rescue (DEGAK) team instructor Mahmut Igde, ventured by boat to the site of the wreck. The M/V Ulla, which sank on September 6, 2004, was carrying 2,200 tons of toxic waste at the time.



With safety measures in place, Ceylan and the DEGAK team conducted a dive at the wreck site. They descended to a depth of approximately 40 meters (131 feet) to document the condition of the ship and its surrounding environment. The team captured detailed images of the wreck and its thriving ecosystem, including various marine species.



Ceylan noted the transformation of the M/V Ulla from an artificial reef into a vibrant natural one. The footage revealed a rich array of marine life, including numerous fish species, sponges, invasive species from the Suez Canal, sea urchins, and lionfish. Ceylan expressed his excitement about the dive, highlighting the ship’s evolution into a significant underwater habitat. "The imagery we captured was stunning," he remarked.



The team also recorded footage of endangered species during their dive, showcasing the ecological importance of the wreck site. Despite its appeal as a diving destination, the area around the ship is protected, which has limited diving activities there. Ceylan conveyed his satisfaction with the dive and emphasized the site's beauty and ecological value.

