Türkiye, Pakistan take steps towards deepening bilateral economic, trade relations

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Türkiye and Pakistan took significant steps towards deepening their bilateral economic and trade relations, with a focus on leveraging opportunities in various key sectors. This understanding was formalized during a meeting between Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad. Bolat, who was accompanied by a business delegation, emphasized the mutual commitment to expanding cooperation, highlighting sectors such as services, health, education, medicine, and fashion as areas with substantial potential for growth.



During the discussions, Aurangzeb underscored the "robust and longstanding" relationship between Türkiye and Pakistan, noting that both countries have significant opportunities for further development. He acknowledged the historical and cultural connections that strengthen their partnership, which are now being harnessed to boost economic ties. Bolat supported this view by pointing out the shared dedication of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to enhance bilateral relations, particularly through increased trade and investment.



Bolat outlined specific measures to encourage Turkish investment in Pakistan, proposing strategies to improve investor confidence and suggesting enhanced flight connectivity between the two nations to facilitate greater economic exchange. Additionally, Aurangzeb provided an update on a recent staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which aims to ensure long-term economic stability and includes ongoing reforms in taxation, the energy sector, and state-owned enterprises.



Both ministers reiterated their commitment to strengthening their economic ties and expanding trade volumes. The meeting reflected a mutual desire to build on existing cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration, reinforcing the strategic partnership between Türkiye and Pakistan.

