Air India SATS pioneers initiative to Train and Employ 14 Orphan Youths for their Cargo Terminal at Noida International Airport

Bengaluru, 09 August, 2024: Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS), a leading airport services management company in India, has pioneered an innovative skill development program for orphaned youth. This ground-breaking initiative, an industry first, establishes a new benchmark in the sector. The initiative saw 14 candidates from the Jagshanti Udayan Care NGO's After Care Unit in Greater Noida graduate from a comprehensive 40-day vocational training program. These talented individuals are now set to begin their careers at the AISATS Cargo Terminal at Noida International Airport, marking a significant milestone in their lives and for the industry.

This free-of-cost program underscores AISATS's commitment to empowering underprivileged youth and represents a paradigm shift in the aviation sector's approach to community development and workforce preparation. By aligning corporate social responsibility with the industry's growing need for skilled workers, AISATS has created a mutually beneficial model. AISATS has signed a MoU with Invest UP for Know How Training during the Global UP Investor Summit and already conducted a job fair at Maharajganj District, UP, and selected more than 500 candidates for its various airports across India with the help of Invest UP. The UP Government officials have also helped AISATS in organizing this initiative and selecting candidates from the orphanages.

The program's success paves the way for future expansions, with AISATS planning to extend similar opportunities to more underprivileged youth across its stations. This innovative approach not only addresses the immediate needs of orphaned youth but also contributes to the long-term development of a skilled aviation workforce.

Sanjay Gupta, CEO at AISATS, stated, "This initiative embodies our core values of inclusivity, empowerment, and community support. By equipping these young individuals with valuable skills and job opportunities, we're not just providing employment – we're cultivating hope, dignity, and self-reliance. Our program bridges the gap between underprivileged youth and meaningful career opportunities in aviation. We plan to expand this initiative across all our airports and upcoming projects, ensuring our growth aligns with community betterment and building an ecosystem conducive to creating skilled employment opportunities within the aviation sector."

The program, offered entirely free of cost, demonstrates AISATS's commitment to empowering underprivileged youth. During the graduation ceremony, participants were awarded certificates and gifts, celebrating their newly acquired expertise and marking the start of their careers in the aviation industry.

As these 14 graduates prepare to join the workforce at AISATS’ integrated cargo terminal (ICT) at Noida by its Commercial Operation Date (COD), their success sets a new benchmark for sustainable and impactful corporate social responsibility in the industry, potentially inspiring similar initiatives across the sector.







