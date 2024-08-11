Moc Concludes Participation In Tunisian Summer Festivals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The of Culture (MoC), represented by the Affairs Centre, has concluded its participation in the summer festivals in Tunisia where Qatari bands presented various shows that reflected the rich Qatari heritage for an elite group of Tunisian, Arab and foreign artists.

Director of the centre and the head of the Qatari delegation Khaled Al Salem stated that the ministry is focused on partaking in abroad events to spread Qatari culture and introduce it to a wider group through performances by artists from Qatar.

This would also allow the ministry and its affiliates to become exposed to other cultures that would open doors for future cooperation and the Tunisian festivals represent a good opportunity for such thing, he added.

The centre's participation included four cultural shows held between July 31 and August 8.

The shows featured many artists from Qatar the most famous traditional Qatari songs, as well as modern songs conducted in artistic concerts in several Tunisian cities.

Taking place during the months of July and August of each year, the Tunisian summer festivals are estimated to reach about 395 festivals.