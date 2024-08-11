Sothern Iran’s ports see 50 percent surge in loading, unloading in 4 months annually

(MENAFN) The ports on Qeshm Island, located in southern Iran, have experienced a significant surge in activity, with a 50 percent increase in the loading and unloading of goods during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), compared to the same period last year. This growth was highlighted by Ali Ashtari, the director-general of Qeshm Ports and Maritime Department, who reported that a total of 3,851,563 tons of goods were handled in the island’s ports during this time.



On a broader scale, the latest data from the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reveals that 76,330,052 tons of goods were loaded and unloaded across all Iranian ports during the same four-month period. This includes over 8.949 million tons of oil products and more than 17.484 million tons of non-oil goods that were unloaded, while the loading figures reached 25.4 million tons for oil products and 24.494 million tons for non-oil goods. In total, more than 26.434 million tons of oil and non-oil goods were unloaded, with over 49.896 million tons loaded at Iranian ports during this period.



The container sector also saw notable activity, with 924,886 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers being handled, marking a four percent increase from the 886,378 TEUs recorded in the same period last year.



Amidst the ongoing challenges posed by U.S. unilateral sanctions on Iran's economy, the country's ports have emerged as crucial hubs for export and import activities, playing a vital role in sustaining the nation’s economic resilience. Recognizing the strategic importance of these ports, the Iranian government has undertaken several initiatives to bolster their development. This includes defining new projects aimed at expanding port capacities and encouraging investments in port infrastructure, particularly to enhance the handling of essential commodities. The Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization has set an ambitious goal to double the capacity of the nation’s ports within the next five years, underscoring the critical importance of these facilities to Iran's economic future.

