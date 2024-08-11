Kuwait announces revocation of citizenship for 850 individuals

(MENAFN) The Kuwaiti of Interior has announced the revocation of citizenship for 850 individuals, based on verified decisions and evidence, and stated that the process of revoking citizenship will continue. According to a Kuwaiti newspaper, the First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense, and Minister of Interior, Fahd Al-Yousef, mentioned that those whose citizenship was revoked did not contest the committee's decisions as they were supported by clear evidence.



Sheikh Fahd Al-Yousef emphasized that the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Nationality is thoroughly fulfilling its duties and continues to operate with precision. Regarding further expected batches of citizenship revocations, he noted that the process is still in its early stages and will continue after careful review and verification.



He also highlighted that the Ministry of Interior's hotline, designated for reporting cases of forgery and dual nationality, is receiving an increasing number of reports, which are being handled with complete neutrality and objectivity.



Concerning the deportation of visit visa violators and their sponsors, Al-Yousef clarified that the Ministry of Interior will strictly enforce the laws, ensuring that anyone violating visit visa conditions, along with their sponsors, will face the consequences. He added that ongoing campaigns to apprehend residency violators are leading to the deportation of 7,000 to 8,000 expatriates each month, with the goal of cleansing the country of violators until the ministry's target is met.

MENAFN11082024000045015839ID1108541065