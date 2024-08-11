Perfect Corp. Reveals Top AI Trends Influencing Beauty & Fashion in Newest Global Trend Report

(MENAFN- Tishtash) Dubai – August, 2024 Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider and developer of ‘Beautiful AI’ solutions, is proud to announce the release of its newest global trend report, "The Top AI Trends Shaping Beauty and Fashion in 2024." This comprehensive report represents a collaborative effort, drawing AI insights from a think tank of esteemed experts and thought leaders across the technology and retail industries. The report also features big data sourced from Perfect Corp.’s YouCam Suite of consumer apps, illustrating the most influential ways AI is captivating beauty and fashion consumers. It provides a forward-looking analysis of how artificial intelligence is poised to revolutionize beauty and fashion, ushering in a new era of personalized consumer experiences while also fostering more impactful interactions between shoppers and brands.

AI has emerged as a transformative force across industries, offering unprecedented capabilities to enhance customer engagement, streamline customer service and drive innovation across all touchpoints of the shopping journey. As consumer expectations evolve in the digital age, AI stands as a pivotal technology driving brands and retailers towards greater responsiveness, sustainability, and profitability.

To download “The Top AI Trends Shaping Beauty and Fashion” trend report, visit



Key Takeaways from the Global Trend Report:

1. Conversational AI Assistants Will Take Personalization and Customer Service to New Heights

AI-powered assistants like Perfect Corp.’s groundbreaking SkincareGPT and BeautyGPT tools will enable brands to deliver tailored recommendations and responsive customer service, enhancing the shopping experience and fostering deeper consumer loyalty, offering real-time beauty advice, AI skin analysis, and virtual product try-ons through an interactive AI chat, bringing personalization to beauty consumers at scale.

2. AI Will Empower the Next Generation of Immersive Experiences, Powering Hyper-Realistic Virtual Try-Ons and Virtual Fitting Rooms

Advanced AI technologies will revolutionize virtual shopping experiences, allowing consumers to visualize beauty and fashion looks in hyper-realistic environments, thereby boosting purchasing confidence and reducing product returns.

3. AI Will Drive Sustainability Forward in Beauty and Fashion Retail

AI-powered virtual try-on tools will reduce the need for physical product samples in beauty and fashion, helping brands to operate more sustainably. Virtual product try-on experiences will also allow brands to provide personalized product recommendations to shoppers, matching each customer with the best fit product, and reducing waste created through the returns process.

4. AI Will Revolutionize Content Creation, Unlocking New Potential for Creativity and Personalization

Generative AI will enable brands to create dynamic and personalized content at scale, while allowing consumers to take creative expression and inspiration to new heights. From AI-generated marketing campaigns to AI-enhanced artwork and editing tools, Generative AI will unlock new possibilities for brand storytelling and consumer engagement.

5. AI Will Enhance the Consumer Experience Across All Major Touchpoints, Becoming a Key Driver of Success for Brands and Retailers

From personalized recommendations to enhanced customer service, AI will optimize every stage of the consumer journey, driving operational efficiencies and enhancing overall customer satisfaction.

The AI Revolution: Why AI is Crucial for Brands Seeking Competitive Advantage

“We are excited to unveil our latest trend report, which underscores the transformative impact of AI across industries,” said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO Alice Chang, “With innovative tools such as virtual fitting rooms and HD AI skin diagnostics, AI is not only reshaping how brands engage with consumers but also driving unprecedented efficiencies and innovation. At Perfect Corp., we are committed to empowering beauty and fashion brands with insights on the technologies revolutionizing the consumer journey, as well as cutting-edge AI solutions that deliver exceptional and immersive experiences.”





