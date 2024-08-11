Casualties Reported As Enemy Launches 422 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region On Aug 10
8/11/2024 3:06:49 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's invading forces launched 422 strikes on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region on August 10, killing a 68-year-old man and injuring a 63-year-old woman.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
Fedorov clarified that the Russian military carried out four airstrikes on Piatykhatky, Novoandriivka and Bilohiria in the past 24 hours. Some 305 UAVs of various modifications attacked Bilenke, Huliaipole, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Poltavka. MLRS fire hit Novopavlivka. Some 112 artillery strikes were launched on Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Poltavka, and Varvarivka.
According to him, ten reports were received about damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.
Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
