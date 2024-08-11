Russians Attack Several Communities In Kharkiv Region Overnight, One Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian attacked several communities in the Kharkiv region. An 87-year-old man was killed in Kupiansk district.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

"Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv community, Zolochiv village. The roof of a 2-storey administrative building was on fire as a result of a rocket attack. Also, 8 private households and power lines were damaged. Kupiansk district, Kurylivska TG, the village of Lisna Stinka. An 87-year-old man died as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers," he said.

According to Syniehubov, private houses in Kurylivka village of Kupiansk district were burning as a result of shelling. A car was damaged in Kupiansk as a result of an FPV drone strike.

A civilian car was damaged by shelling in Dergachivska TG near the village of Velyki Prokhody, and two production facilities were damaged in the village of Mytrofanivka of Dvorichanska community.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the enemy continued assault operations in the Kharkiv sector, six combat engagements took place. All of them took place in the area of Vovchansk. The number of attacks in the Kupiansk sector reached ten over the last day. Defence forces repelled all enemy attacks near Synkivka, Berestove, Hlushkivka and Stelmakhivka.

