Qatar Scientific Club To Take Part In Gulf Science Forum In Oman Today

Doha: The Qatar Scientific Club (QSC), a of Sports and Youth affiliate, is participating in the Gulf Science Forum, taking place in Salalah, the Sultanate of Oman, commencing today and running until August 16.

The QSC delegation will include QSC Executive Director Eng Rashid Al Rahimi and Ali bin Salman Al Thani, in his capacity as an arbitrator in education, along with several Qatari inventors, these are: Mohammed Al Qassabi, who will present his invention, O Pass, which helps referees detect offsides using UWB on the ball and players, which accurately monitors their locations throughout the match.

Muneera Al Baker will showcase her project, a powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) device designed to protect medical staff from viral infections.

Saleh Al Abdullah will present his project, which aims to revolutionise food delivery by using a smart app and small, autonomous ground vehicles to collect orders from restaurants and stores and delivering them to customers.

Sarah Al Baker will introduce her project, which consists of a wireless power transmission device that uses electromagnetic energy to transmit power from one location to another, a useful tool during emergencies and disasters. Her device won several awards, including one at the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva.

Hamad Al Yafei will participate with his smart farm project, which focuses on providing a sustainable and smart agricultural environment suitable for all types of farms.

Anfal Al Sulaiti will present a project, which aims to provide a portable and easy-to-move cooling device which could be used outdoors, in open markets, or during sporting activities. The device has the shape of a shell, inspired by the local environment.

QSC Executive Director Eng. Rashid Al Rahimi told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that participating in these Gulf forums underscores the Ministry of Sports and Youths commitment to empowering young people by facilitating the exchange of experiences and ideas with creative and innovative youth, in addition to preparing a promising generation capable of competing in international forums and promoting a culture of innovation, setting it as a cultural principle for the advancement of society.

Al Rahimi pointed out that the Qatari projects to be showcased, were developed by a specialist technical team at QSC, which made sure that the projects were practical and produced prototypes.

The QSC Executive Director said that the Forum will feature an innovation and invention exhibition divided into six different fields: food security, education, logistical support, health, tourism, and energy.

He added that participants will compete for various awards, including those associated with the exhibition and hackathon awards.