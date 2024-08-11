Karma Lakelands Announces Art Symposium: Immersive Art Experience in a Natural Setting

(MENAFN- elsol)

New Delhi, 09 August 2024: Karma Lakelands, a 270 acres sustainable unique eco-resort and one of the premier golf resorts near Delhi, announces its Independent Art Symposium, set to take place from August 12th to August 15th, 2024. Carrying forward its 5 year long tradition, this exciting event invites artists from all over India to immerse themselves in a creative journey inspired by the natural beauty and serene surroundings of Karma Lakelands.



After the resounding success of the art symposium last year, the 6th edition of the symposium, aims to foster collaboration and artistic expression by providing a platform for eight artists including Madan Lal, Prof. Pranam Singh, Amit Dutt, Nawal Kishore, Sanjib Kumar Gogoi, Sonal Gupta, Khushbu Upadhyay Soni and Kishore Roy . Each artist will have the opportunity to create one new painting and display one of their existing works at the resort. All artwork will be showcased to the public on August 15th, marking the conclusion of the symposium.



Speaking on the symposium, Akash Roy Saigal, General Manager, Karma Lakelands, stated, “We are incredibly excited to host the Independent Art Symposium again this year, as it reflects our commitment to fostering creativity and celebrating the arts. The serene environment at Karma Lakelands provides the perfect backdrop for artists to explore their creativity and produce inspiring works. We look forward to showcasing the exceptional talent of our participating artists and celebrating their contributions to the art world.”



Aashna Khurana, Creative Director, Karma Lakelands, added, “The symposium represents a wonderful convergence of nature and creativity. We believe that our picturesque setting will inspire the artists to push their creative boundaries and produce truly exceptional work. It’s an opportunity for them to connect with nature and their own artistic expression in a way that is both meaningful and memorable.”



Karma Lakelands is committed to supporting the creative process of the artists, and as such, will provide all necessary art materials, including colors and canvases. The artists will also enjoy complimentary accommodation and meals throughout their stay. In addition, Karma Lakelands will also organize a special golf clinic and a Karma Experiential Tour for the artists. This year’s symposium will focus on two evocative themes: First - Our country, the beauty of our nation, or the wonder in our culture, and the comfort of our homeland to be captured in your colours and Second - Sustainability and Mother Earth. This is an opportunity not only to create meaningful art but also to contribute to a broader conversation about sustainability and national heritage, with their unique artistic perspective.



The symposium will commence on August 12th with a welcome speech, an introduction to Karma Lakelands, and an interactive session with fellow artists, followed by the setup of art stations. Artists will then have dedicated time on August 13th and 14th to create their masterpieces. The event will culminate on August 15th with Karma Lakelands’ Independence Day celebration, showcasing the art display, and a concluding speech ceremony.



Karma Lakelands looks forward to a vibrant and inspiring symposium that not only highlights artistic talent but also fosters a deep connection with nature and culture. Join us in celebrating art and creativity at Karma Lakelands!





