Experts Urgently Call On Government And Businesses To Intensify Efforts To Protect Human Rights

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BOGOTA, Colombia – The Working Group on Business and Human Rights commended Colombia's commitment to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights but declared that Colombia suffers from long-standing structural problems that have led to serious human rights violations and abuses in the context of business operations.

The experts said the Colombian needed to prioritise the implementation of laws and policies addressing business-related human rights abuses for the protection of people and the environment. This call is especially urgent in view of the continued presence of illegal armed groups and the government's desire to accelerate energy transition.

“The pervasiveness of armed conflict in Colombia continues to escalate human rights risks and perpetuate harm. It requires immediate action from both the government and businesses to intensify efforts to protect human rights,” the Working Group said at the end of their official visit to the country.

In a statement, the experts acknowledged that many human rights challenges in the country were rooted in the country's long-standing economic model, focused on large-scale natural resource exploitation, which has systematically marginalised groups such as Indigenous Peoples, Afro-descendant communities, and peasants. As one human rights defender lamented,“the dollar sign changes the way we live our lives.” The government must protect these groups at critical risk and prevent them from being left behind, the Working Group said.

“Colombia has made progress on constitutional human rights protections and the adoption of relevant international human rights instruments. But significant issues persist including the compliance of businesses with judicial decisions concerning fundamental rights,” said Working Group members Fernanda Hopenhaym and Pichamon Yeophantong.

During their visit, the experts encountered a series of challenges, including those relating to the energy transition and the persecution of human rights defenders. These issues were consistently raised in meetings with representatives of the government, civil society, trade unions, ethnic minorities, including Indigenous Peoples and Afro-descendants, as well as with private, State-owned and mixed capital business enterprises.

“There is a long road ahead to fully realise the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights”, the experts remarked.“Colombia needs a just transition, one that is predicated on the protection of and respect for human rights, especially for those most marginalised.”

The Working Group expressed alarm over the stigmatisation and invisibility suffered by Indigenous Peoples and Afro-descendant communities, pointing out how irresponsible business practices have exacerbated their discrimination and exclusion. In the case of Indigenous Peoples, such practices have the potential to heighten their risk of physical and cultural extinction.

The experts highlighted inadequate protection of human rights defenders, together with the barriers that victims face in accessing effective remedies for business-related human rights abuses. These realities facilitate the persecution of social leaders and trade union representatives, creating a chilling effect that inhibits corporate accountability and jeopardises transitional justice efforts.

“We strongly urge the government of Colombia to engage in social dialogue with all stakeholders to build trust and strengthen the social fabric that is pivotal to Colombia's attainment of sustainable peace.”

During their visit, the Working Group visited Bogota and the departments of Putumayo, La Guajira, and Antioquia, and received documentation from other regions.

The Working Group will present a final report on the visit, including its findings and recommendations, to the Human Rights Council in June 2025.

