Egypt's El-Gendy Wins Gold Medal In Modern Pentathlon At Paris Olympics

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- Ahmad El-Gendy secured the first medal for Egypt at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, claiming the modern pentathlon title at the Palace of Versailles on Saturday. El-Gendy - the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist, set a new world record score of 1,555 points. The Japanese Taisho Sato came in second place with 1,542 points, and the bronze went to the Italian Giorgio Malan - 1,536 points. (end) ma

