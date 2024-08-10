Qatar Airways' Launch Customer Of Boeing's Newest 777-8 Freighter: Arekat

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Airways will be the launch customer of Boeing's newest 777-8 freighter with a confirmed order of 34 next generation cargo jet and options for an additional 16 freighters, according to Omar Arekat, vice president, Boeing's Commercial Sales / Marketing for Middle East.

Since beginning of its partnership with the American planemaker, Qatar Airways has made“landmark” orders of 777s, 787 Dreamliners, 737 MAX and 777X, he said.

“We are proud to be a part of Qatar Airways' success story – and support Qatar's ambitious growth plans in aviation, trade and – with more than 130 Boeing passenger and cargo airplanes currently in the airline's fleet and with more than 130 Boeing airplanes on order,” Arekat said in an interview with Gulf Times.

“We are very proud to have Qatar Airways as one of the launch customers for the Boeing 777X family. Based on the 777, the most successful twin-aisle airplane ever, and with advanced technologies from the 787 Dreamliner family, the 777X family is designed to maximize efficiency and environmental performance while providing an exceptional experience,” Arekat noted.

In 2013, Qatar Airways ordered 60 777X new widebody airplanes. In January 2022, Qatar Airways expanded its commitment to the 777X family by becoming the launch customer for the newest 777-8 Freighter, with a confirmed order of 34 airplanes and options for an additional 16 freighters.

In July 2022, the Qatari carrier committed to up to 50 Boeing 737-10s with a firm order for 25 airplanes and options for 25 more. In April 2023, Qatar Airways took delivery of its first 737-8, the first Boeing single-aisle airplane in the airline's fleet.

During the Farnborough International Airshow last month, Boeing and Qatar Airways announced the Doha-based airline's order for 20 more 777-9 airplanes. The order, which expands the carrier's 777X order book to nearly 100 airplanes, was finalised earlier this year.

On the current state of Boeing's relationship with Qatar, Arekat said,“We have been partners since 2006, when Qatar Airways placed its first order for Boeing 777 airplanes. Since then, Boeing's relationship with Qatar and our commitment to supporting Qatar National Vision 2030, have strengthened and grown.”

In 2010, Boeing solidified its relationship with Qatar by establishing its office in Doha, he noted.

With over 360 employees, Boeing is active in all sectors of aerospace in the country.

“Thanks to the support and continuous partnership with the Government of Qatar, Invest Qatar, and the Qatar Foundation, Boeing's investments have helped grow the local aerospace sector, creating jobs and driving innovation.

“A proud moment for Boeing in Qatar was our contribution during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. More than 60 teammates supported our airline customers, while our defense platforms were monitoring the safety and security of the airspace,” Arekat noted.

MENAFN10082024000067011011ID1108540041