Turkish Media: President Ilham Aliyev Highlights Cooperation With Central Asian Countries

Turkish outlets extensively covered the meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan in Astana, Azernews reports.

The reports focused on President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's speech.

The "Beyaz Gazete" media organization, TRT Avaz TV channel, and other influential media outlets quoted President Ilham Aliyev as saying:“Azerbaijan is interested in close cooperation with Central Asian countries in the field of energy. Growing threats and challenges globally require the strengthening of cooperation between our countries in the sphere of defense and security. One of the manifestations of our brotherly relations is the support for the restoration of the territories of Karabakh liberated from Armenian occupation. I express my gratitude to the Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan for this fraternal support. Within its COP29 Presidency, Azerbaijan stands ready to support joint initiatives with Central Asian countries to address climate change impacts in our region.”

The articles also noted President Ilham Aliyev's remarks on the growing significance of the Middle Corridor, which includes the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and Alat International Trade Seaport.