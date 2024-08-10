Turkish Media: President Ilham Aliyev Highlights Cooperation With Central Asian Countries
Date
8/10/2024 9:17:16 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkish media outlets extensively covered the meeting of the
Heads of State of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan in
Astana, Azernews reports.
The reports focused on President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's
speech.
The "Beyaz Gazete" media organization, TRT Avaz TV channel, and
other influential media outlets quoted President Ilham Aliyev as
saying:“Azerbaijan is interested in close cooperation with Central
Asian countries in the field of renewable energy. Growing threats
and challenges globally require the strengthening of cooperation
between our countries in the sphere of defense and security. One of
the manifestations of our brotherly relations is the support for
the restoration of the territories of Karabakh liberated from
Armenian occupation. I express my gratitude to the Presidents of
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan for this fraternal support.
Within its COP29 Presidency, Azerbaijan stands ready to support
joint initiatives with Central Asian countries to address climate
change impacts in our region.”
The articles also noted President Ilham Aliyev's remarks on the
growing significance of the Middle Corridor, which includes the
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and Alat International Trade Seaport.
