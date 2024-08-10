عربي


Azerbaijan Simplifies Visa Procedures For Formula 1 Visitors - Decree

8/10/2024 8:08:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to simplify visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons arriving in Azerbaijan for the 2024 Formula 1 competitions in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to the decree, from August 15 through September 30, 2024, individuals arriving in Azerbaijan for the Formula 1 event may obtain a visa at international airports by presenting one of the following documents:

. An accreditation card confirming registration with Formula One Management Limited or the International Automobile Federation, or another accreditation confirmation.

. An accreditation card from the Baku City Circuit operating company.

. A ticket for the 2024 Formula 1 race in Baku, including an e-ticket or a receipt.

The full text of the decree is available at the link .

AzerNews

