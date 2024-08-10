Azerbaijan Simplifies Visa Procedures For Formula 1 Visitors - Decree
8/10/2024 8:08:54 AM
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
a decree to simplify visa procedures for foreigners and stateless
persons arriving in Azerbaijan for the 2024 Formula 1 competitions
in Baku, Azernews reports.
According to the decree, from August 15 through September 30,
2024, individuals arriving in Azerbaijan for the Formula 1 event
may obtain a visa at international airports by presenting one of
the following documents:
. An accreditation card confirming registration with Formula One
Management Limited or the International Automobile Federation, or
another accreditation confirmation.
. An accreditation card from the Baku City Circuit operating
company.
. A ticket for the 2024 Formula 1 race in Baku, including an
e-ticket or a receipt.
The full text of the decree is available at the link .
