Woman Wounded In Kherson Region By Enemy Drone Attack
8/10/2024 7:17:26 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, a woman sustained an explosive leg injury as a result of a Russian drone attack.
This was reported in the Telegram of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"Attacks by Russian drones do not stop. Another "target" of the invaders was a resident of Antonivka, who was on the street. The 82-year-old victim was hospitalised with an explosive injury and a leg wound," the statement said.
As Ukrinform reported, three wounded civilians have been recorded in Kherson since this morning as a result of Russian hostile attacks.
