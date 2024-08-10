Philippine Vice President's Satisfaction Rating Slipped In June Survey

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MANILA, Aug 10 (NNN-PNA) – Philippine Vice President, Sara Duterte's net satisfaction rating fell to +44 in June, from +63 in March, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) nationwide survey released last night.

“The SWS survey of June 23 to July 1, 2024, found 65 percent satisfied and 21 percent dissatisfied with the performance of Duterte,” the independent pollster SWS said.“Duterte's resulting net satisfaction (percent satisfied minus percent dissatisfied, correctly rounded) was good at +44,” it added.

The SWS interviewed 1,500 adults for the survey five days after Duterte resigned as education secretary from the Marcos Cabinet.

Duterte's June, 2024 rating is her lowest since assuming the vice presidency in June 2022.

Duterte was Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos' running mate in the May 2022 presidential elections. Their alliance went sour, and Duterte resigned from the Marcos Cabinet on June 19.

Nearly two months after quitting the Cabinet post, Duterte has taken a swipe at the Marcos administration and how her former political ally is leading the country.

In a lengthy statement on Aug 7, Duterte said that,“Filipinos deserve better.”

“We are extremely tired of seeing our country being left behind, treated as if it has no value, unappealing, and submissive to other nations. We Filipinos deserve more than what we are hearing and seeing from the government right now. We, Filipinos, deserve better,” she said.– NNN-PNA