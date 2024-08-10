Some 100 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli School Raid - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- More than 100 Palestinians fell martyred and scores others in an Israeli raid on a school eastern Gaza City early Saturday.

According to the Palestinian (WAFA) news agency, the school; which was displaced families, was hit by Israeli warplanes while residents were performing dawn prayers.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7, has so far resulted in 39,699 documented Palestinian fatalities, mostly women and children, in addition to 91,722 injuries.

Thousands of remain trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks. (end)

tma







MENAFN10082024000071011013ID1108539601