In office since November 2023, Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa announced his bid for re-election in February 2025.



His party, National Action (ADN) , unanimously chose him during a Quito convention.



María José Pinto, leader of the "Grow without Child Malnutrition" initiative, will be his vice-presidential candidate.



Hundreds of supporters cheered "Noboa, president" as he and Pinto signed their candidacy acceptance in a Quito hotel.



Noboa, leading the with 32%, is followed by former Gustavo Jalkh at 15% and indigenous leader Leônidas Iza at 4%, according to a Comunicaliza poll.







ADN also revealed its candidates for the National Assembly and the Andean Parliament. Elections are scheduled for February 9, with Noboa's mother, Annabella Azín, leading the Assembly list.



Addressing his re-election, Noboa stated the need for more time to combat drug trafficking and organized crime.



Despite a sharp rise in crime, his measures have reduced violent deaths by 21% between January and July this year.



In January, after a criminal leader escaped prison, Noboa declared an internal armed conflict.



He deployed the military against approximately 20 gangs, classifying them as terrorist groups. This crisis has alarmed half the population, according to a recent survey.



With public safety issues at the forefront, Noboa's popularity peaked over 80% earlier in the year during a security emergency, though it currently stands at 56%.

Ecuador's 2025 Elections: President Noboa Aims for Re-election Amid Challenges

Noboa, who was relatively unknown before his election, secured 52% of the vote in a runoff against a pro-Correa candidate.



He took office to complete the term of his predecessor, Guillermo Lasso, who had called early elections to avoid impeachment.



With 34% of Ecuadorians prioritizing security over unemployment (17%) and economic woes (11%), Noboa's re-election campaign is pivotal.







