Sub Junior Football Selection Trials On August 11, 12

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The J&K Association on Friday announced open selection trials for Sub Junior boys and girls teams to represent J&K in the upcoming Junior National Football Championship 2024-25.

The trials will be held on August 11 and 12 at Polo Ground from 3 PM onwards.

As per JKFA, the eligibility criteria is as follows:

Boys Category: Born between 01-01-2011 to 31-12-2012



Girls Category: Born between 01-01-2011 to 31-12-2012

“All interested players must attend the selection trials on their respective dates and bring their Original Date of Birth Certificates,” the FA said in a statement.

“TW3 Tests for Selected Players is Mandatory and will be done in Presence of AIFF Officials. For any queries or further information, please feel free to contact Mohammad Latief Bhat at +917889409438 and Mehraj-ud-din Wadoo, Football Coach, J&K Sports Council whose contact no. is 7889557053,” the statement added.