'Upgradation Of Hazratbal Health Centre': HC Directs LCMA To Consider Plea By H&MED

Srinagar- The High Court has directed J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) to consider within three weeks an application of & Medical Education Department (H&MED ) for upgradation and extension of the existing Health Centre to Sub-District Hospital at Hazratbal Srinagar.

“It is directed that LCMA shall consider the application of the applicant department (H&MED) for the proposed extension/renovation which has been submitted by them in terms of order passed by this Court dated 03.09.2019,” a bench of Justice Chief Justice (Acting) Tashi Rabstan and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said and directed LCMA to decide the application within three .

The court pass the order while hearing an application filed by H&MED submitting that it had approached the LCMA with an application for upgradation and extension of the existing Health Centre for but no decision was taken by the authority.

In its order on 3 October 2029 the court had underlined that while it would appear in the interest of justice to permit the upgradation, it cannot be denied that the conservation and protection of the Dal Lake has to be ensured even while undertaking the upgradation. The court further underscored that it was the duty of the authority to ensure that the permission does not cause any detriment to the environment and existence of Dal Lake.

In its fresh plea, H&MED among others stated that considerable expenses have been incurred and the executing agency has also expressed its concern as the workforce and equipment have remained idle resulting in significant financial loss to the department. Moreover, it said, due to restrictions imposed by the Court, not only the patient care is suffering but also there is apprehension that the funds would lapse at the cost of public health. It also stated that the Health Centre is already in dilapidated condition and is suffering for want of urgent repairs and upgradation so as to cater to the needs of the patients to its fullest capacity as such immediate steps are required for upgradation and extension of the existing structure.

It is stated that in view of the Court's order, the LCMA has expressed its reservation for granting permission to the proposed renovations.