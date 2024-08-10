New Delhi Sets Up 5-Member Committee To Monitor India-Bangladesh Border

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Aug 10 (NNN-PTI) – The Indian government, yesterday said, it has constituted a high-level committee, to monitor the situation along its border with Bangladesh, in the wake of the ongoing restive situation in the neighbouring country.

The five-member committee, headed by a senior officer of the paramilitary border guards – Border Security Force (BSF), will be in touch with their counterparts in Bangladesh, to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus and other minority communities living there, according to a statement issued by home minister, Amit Shah.

Bangladesh plunged into uncertainty following weeks of street protests over job quota.

Last Monday, the 76-year-old Sheikh Hasina, resigned amid unprecedented anti-government protests and fled the country in a military helicopter.

Initial reports said, she was heading to London and upon landing in India, would take a commercial flight to a third country.

However, on Monday evening her helicopter landed at Ghaziabad's Hindon Air Base, near New Delhi, and since then she has been in India.– NNN-PTI

